Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade
The deadline for artisans to submit designs for the 2022 kinetic artwork year-around exhibit is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Join in, contribute your creative talents, and add to Frederick's vibrant artistic fabric.
All related information and the application can be found in the Invitation to Artisans section on the website’s Get Involved page at https://carrollcreekkineticart.org/get-involved.
Open Call: two-person exhibition at Gallery 115
This is an open call for installation and/or semi-immersive media artists to have a two-person exhibition at Gallery 115, which measures about 25 square feet.
The theme will be decided after the two artists are selected. All artists must apply individually. There is no fee to apply.
Gallery 115 is a nonprofit, contemporary art gallery, located inside the Y Arts Center at 115 E. Church St., Frederick.
Learn more at instagram.com/gallery_115_y.
