Kinetic Art on Creek file for 72
Buy Now

The Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade is a display of seven spinning sculptures year-round, a project of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade

The deadline for artisans to submit designs for the 2022 kinetic artwork year-around exhibit is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Join in, contribute your creative talents, and add to Frederick's vibrant artistic fabric.

All related information and the application can be found in the Invitation to Artisans section on the website’s Get Involved page at https://carrollcreekkineticart.org/get-involved.

Open Call: two-person exhibition at Gallery 115

This is an open call for installation and/or semi-immersive media artists to have a two-person exhibition at Gallery 115, which measures about 25 square feet.

The theme will be decided after the two artists are selected. All artists must apply individually. There is no fee to apply.

Gallery 115 is a nonprofit, contemporary art gallery, located inside the Y Arts Center at 115 E. Church St., Frederick.

Learn more at instagram.com/gallery_115_y.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!