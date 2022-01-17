The Delaplaine Arts Center’s Emerging Artist Exhibition is a juried exhibition open for submissions from artists ages 18 to 35 in any medium. This new program is geared toward reaching a demographic of artists pursuing their creative discipline of their own volition, be they in art-centered higher education programs or engaged in their own artistic practice while taking strides in setting their career paths.
The juror for the exhibition will select works from the submissions for inclusion in the exhibition as well as select a grand prize winner of $500. A people’s choice award of $250 will be awarded to the artist whose work receives the most votes from the public during the duration of the exhibition.
All artists must register online at delaplaine.org. Entry is $10 or $5 for Delaplaine members. Artists can enter up to three works. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28. Selected artists will be notified on March 7.
The selected works will be on view at the Delaplaine April 1 to May 1. The galleries are open daily and admission is free.
Juror Lee Nowell-Wilson was born in Easton in 1989. She is a figurative artist who builds autobiographical drawings that investigate the emotional and ambivalent undertones within birth, domestic labor and human relationship. Through using the female body and maternal subject, Nowell-Wilson illuminates a detail of life that is extremely personal yet universal.
Nowell-Wilson earned her BFA in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2011. She has participated in artist residencies with Stay Home Gallery in Paris, Tennessee, Creative Paradox in Annapolis and the Street Art School in Lyon, France. Her work has exhibited nationally and internationally, most notably New York City and Scotland, and she has also completed urban art pieces in Norway, France, Northern Ireland and Chile.
In 2019, she founded MILKED, a new arts publication featuring visual art, photography and the written word by female artists investigating the maternal figure and form. Within the last year, her own work has featured in the second issue of Our Rhythms Our Blues online zine, Stay Home Gallery’s first publication and “Home-works,” a printed zine by Spilt Milk Gallery about artist mothers in quarantine.
For more information, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.
