Who are you and how would you like others to see you?
TAG/The Artists Gallery invites artists living in Maryland, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware to share their unique vision in the upcoming juried show “Being Seen.”
Juror Matt Klos, an artist, educator and the co-owner of Baltimore's Exeter Gallery, will choose five works that will earn prizes of $500 for First Place, $250 for Second and $125 for Third. Three Honorable Mentions of $50 each will also be awarded.
Entry fees are $35 for one work and $10 for each additional entry, with a maximum of three. Forms and images must be completed and submitted online only through CaFE.
Entry deadline is Jan. 15. Artists will be notified by Feb. 5. Art drop-off dates are Feb. 27 and 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. A reception and awards presentation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 5. Unsold art pick-up time is 3 to 7 p.m. March 27. The show runs from March 4 to 27. TAG, 501 N. Market St., Frederick.
For details about the exhibit, visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com/march-2022-being-seen-juried-show. Call 301-228-9860 for more information.
