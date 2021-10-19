Frederick Arts Council is seeking local makers to participate in its upcoming Holiday Art Showcase. The FAC will be hosting the showcase as it celebrates the opening of its recently renovated Arts Center in downtown Frederick.
The FAC invites regional artists, makers and craftspeople to host tables in pop-up weekend events during the following dates:
Friday, Nov. 26 (Frosty Friday)
Saturday, Nov. 27
Sunday, Nov. 28
Saturday, Dec. 4
Sunday, Dec. 5
Saturday, Dec. 11
Sunday, Dec. 12
Saturday, Dec. 18
Sunday, Dec. 19
Email Nicole Ringel at nicole@frederickartscouncil.org if interested in participating in any/all of the listed dates.
