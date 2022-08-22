The City of Gaithersburg and the Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts and Recreation Corporation announce a call to artists for “Maryland Waterways,” an exhibition at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery, 80A Bureau Drive, from Oct. 21 through Jan. 16. The artwork will be for sale to the public, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to help preserve our waterways for future generations.
This exhibition is part of G-PARC’s Art & the Environment program, which uses art to engage, educate and motivate people to protect our environment. It includes the Storm Drain Art and Paint the Plow projects and now the first annual exhibition at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery. Artworks with a dominant feature of a natural Maryland waterway, including creeks, streams, rivers, lakes, the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic shoreline, are eligible for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.