Calvary United Methodist Church will host its 2022-2023 Community Concert Series beginning Sept. 18 at 131 W. Second St. in Frederick. The series is free and open to the public. All concerts are held on Sunday afternoons beginning at 3 p.m. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit calvaryumc.org/concerts or call 301-662-1464.

Sept. 18 — Andrew Sords, violinist. “An Afternoon of Romantic Violin, Part II.” Following collaborations with nearly 300 orchestras on four continents, award-winning American violinist Andrew Sords has garnered accolades for his performances combining virtuosity and radiant, soulful tone. A prolific recitalist, Mr. Sords returns to the Community Concert Series after his 2018 standing-ovation performance with a second concert of romantic violin music. The program will include works by Beethoven, Brahms, Bloch, and Sarasate, accompanied by Brian Wentzel, pianist.

