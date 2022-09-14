Calvary United Methodist Church will host its 2022-2023 Community Concert Series beginning Sept. 18 at 131 W. Second St. in Frederick. The series is free and open to the public. All concerts are held on Sunday afternoons beginning at 3 p.m. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit calvaryumc.org/concerts or call 301-662-1464.
Sept. 18 — Andrew Sords, violinist. “An Afternoon of Romantic Violin, Part II.” Following collaborations with nearly 300 orchestras on four continents, award-winning American violinist Andrew Sords has garnered accolades for his performances combining virtuosity and radiant, soulful tone. A prolific recitalist, Mr. Sords returns to the Community Concert Series after his 2018 standing-ovation performance with a second concert of romantic violin music. The program will include works by Beethoven, Brahms, Bloch, and Sarasate, accompanied by Brian Wentzel, pianist.
Oct. 16 — Naho Bessho, pianist. This accomplished pianist is known for her lyrical and delicate tonality. Ms. Bessho’s awards include the Japan Classical Music Competition at age 19, and second prize at Yangtze-River Cup International Competition in 2001. She earned her performance diploma from Boston University in 2006. The program will include works by Dvořák, Poulenc, Brahms and Schubert.
Nov. 6 — North Meets South Duo. The repertoire of Toronto-born guitarist Danielle Cumming and American tenor John Wesley Wright from Georgia ranges from the Renaissance to modern popular music, but it’s African-American spirituals that hold a central place in their performances. Recent highlights include performing for descendants of Frederick Douglass at “Frederick Douglass: Talbot County’s Native Son and International Hero, Bicentennial Prayer Breakfast” in Easton.
Feb. 12 — Brian Ganz, a cornerstone of Calvary’s Community Concert Series, returns for another “All Chopin” concert as he continues his quest to perform every work of music by the great composer. Ganz, widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation, is affiliated with the National Philharmonic at Strathmore. Performing on Calvary’s Steinway “D” piano, this concert is an interactive and highly energetic performance where Ganz brings Chopin’s music to life with emotional power and warmth.
Feb. 26 — District5 Quintet. “Invitation to the Dance.” District5 will present a raucous program of music inspired by dance. This program of piano transcriptions for wind quintet features works by Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Fanny Mendelssohn, Jean-Philippe Rameau and others. The ensemble is comprised of flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn.
March 12 — Ronn McFarlane, lute, and Carolyn Surrick, viola de gamba. These distinguished artists have been champions of their respective instruments for decades, immersing themselves in music from the Renaissance and Baroque, music from Ireland and Scotland, and composing new works. Individually, they have been awarded, acclaimed and celebrated.
April 16 — Lorenzo Cominoli and Danny Webber, guitar duo. Italian jazz guitarist, teacher and composer Lorenzo Cominoli and jazz, classical, rock guitarist and teacher Danny Webber come together to present refined and melodic guitar music that explores many diverse musical traditions. Their program will include original compositions and arrangements that draw from contemporary jazz, folk pop and classical influences.
April 30 — The Westminster Ringers. Since 1997, this auditioned group of handbell players under the direction of Larry Henning has performed using 85 Malmark handbells (spanning seven octaves) and seven octaves of Malmark Choirchimes, two octaves of Malmark Cymbells and assorted percussion instruments, making for one of the largest collections of bell and chime instruments in the Mid-Atlantic area. The program will include secular favorites and familiar sacred songs.
