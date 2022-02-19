Calvary United Methodist Church in downtown Frederick has selected Cornel Zimmer Organ Builders for the design, building and installation of its new pipe organ.
The new organ, which will replace the church’s existing organ that has served since Calvary UMC was built in 1929, will consist of 46 ranks and a custom four-manual console. Many of the existing pipes from the present organ will be restored to new condition and become “heritage” pipes that will carry on the tradition and legacy of the music for which Calvary UMC is known.
“We choose Zimmer not only for their knowledge … but also for their vision in creating an instrument that is unique to our church and that will serve many generations going forward,” said the Rev. Dr. Steve Larsen, lead pastor.
Inside the neo-gothic sanctuary, the new instrument will serve church members as well as the community at large through concerts, weddings, funerals and other events.
The new pipe organ is expected to be installed in the summer of 2023 at a cost of nearly $1 million. A capitol campaign began in 2019 and has raised just over $735,000 in gifts and pledges. Those wishing to support the project are welcome to send donations to Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick, MD, 21701, with “Organ Fund” noted. Questions about supporting the campaign can be directed to the Rev. Larsen at 301-662-1464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.