Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s 2023 season kicks off in January with Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot,” the classic musical that brings the Arthurian legend to life onstage.
The show begins its run Jan. 13 at the theater, located in the Willowtree Plaza at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick.
In the show, an idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning, soaring musical.
The legend of King Arthur first appeared in Welsh poetry in the 6th century as a Celtic Briton who led his men against the invading Saxons. But much of the Arthurian legend we know today comes from Geoffrey of Monmouth’s 12th century work, Historia Regum Britanniae (History of the Kings of Britain). As for Sir Lancelot, it was not until around the same time that he became a part of the tale when French writer Chrétien de Troyes published Lancelot, Perceval. Since then, King Arthur, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table have appeared in countless forms and stories, which is why it’s difficult to discern fact from fiction, though most historians agree that the characters in the Arthurian legend are just creations of folklore and poetry and were not, in fact, living historic figures.
Way Off Broadway’s production is led by Rory Dunn as King Arthur, Megan Elizabeth West as Guinevere and Wil Spaeth as Sir Lancelot and directed by WOB executive producer Bill Kiska, with music direction by Zane L. Oberholzer Jr.
