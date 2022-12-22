Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship will return to downtown Frederick on the evening of Dec. 26. This annual tradition celebrates Frederick’s tradition of religious diversity, local history and the holiday season.
As the sun begins to set, visitors can enter many of Frederick’s famous clustered spire churches. At 11 sites, guests will be welcomed with special programs, angelic choirs and nativity scenes from 4 to 9 p.m. The event returns to an in-person format after the 2020 and 2021 events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.