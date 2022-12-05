Museums by Candlelight tour (copy)
Fred Maxey, a docent at the Rose Hill Manor Children’s Museum, places bread dough in a Dutch oven during the annual Museums by Candlelight tour in 2015.

 Staff file photo by Sam Yu
MUSEUMS BY CANDLELIGHT

After a two-year virtual hiatus, 17 Frederick County museums and historic sites will celebrate Museums by Candlelight with free admission and holiday programs on Dec. 10. This annual holiday history celebration includes living history programs, hands-on crafts, tours and other activities, all set against a backdrop of holiday decorations.

