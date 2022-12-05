MUSEUMS BY CANDLELIGHT
After a two-year virtual hiatus, 17 Frederick County museums and historic sites will celebrate Museums by Candlelight with free admission and holiday programs on Dec. 10. This annual holiday history celebration includes living history programs, hands-on crafts, tours and other activities, all set against a backdrop of holiday decorations.
Hosted by the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium and Visit Frederick, this event is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to have an exciting variety of historical experiences perfect for all ages. Museums by Candlelight program schedules vary by site from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Museums by Candlelight program offers visitors the chance to visit as many or few locations as they want on this self-guided tour.
“We are thrilled to bring back Museums by Candlelight this December,” said Scott Keefer, co-chair of the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium. “This event has been an essential part of the holiday season in Frederick County for decades. It puts a spotlight on both the heritage of our region and the organizations who share history with the public.”
Participating sites and organizations:
• Brunswick Public Library
• Catoctin Furnace Historical Society: Museum of the Iron Worker
• Daughters of Charity Archives
• H&F Railway Historical Society: Myersville Community Library
• Historic Dahlgren Chapel
• Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Public Library
• National Museum of Civil War Medicine
• National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
• Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums
• Schifferstadt Architectural Museum
• South Mountain Heritage Society
• The William F. Moran Museum & Foundation
• Thurmont Historical Society: Creeger House
LUMINARIES AND VISITS WITH SANTA AT RESTHAVEN
Visit Resthaven Memorial Gardens during its annual luminary event beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
Light refreshments of beverages and cookies will be available.
If interested in helping with placing candles on gravesites, the process begins at noon. Cleanup will begin at noon Dec. 11, and community assistance with this is also appreciated.
Stop by Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center to visit with Santa and collect a commemorative ornament.
delete the message and any attachments. Please verify the credentials of your sender if you doubt the source of any communication. ***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.