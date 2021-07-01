The Francis Scott Key Lions Club, in conjunction with Downtown Frederick Partnership and Leader Dogs for the Blind, will host Canines on the Creek from 3 to 5 p.m. July 3 in the trellis area of Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick.
The event features a dog and owner patriotic-themed costume contest and parade, a dog training demonstration from Sit Means Sit of Frederick, speakers, giveaways and discounts from exhibitors. Some of the dog-friendly exhibitors scheduled to attend are Sit Means Sit, Camp Bow Wow, Pet Smart, My Pet Store and More, Happy Dog Groomers, Green Canine, T and L Company, Viatoris Dog Training, Megan Purtell Photography and Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter.
Last year’s event was held on March 7 and featured a St. Patrick’s Day-themed costume context and parade. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was moved to July.
The highlight of the event is the costume contest and parade. Watching the parade is free. There is a fee to participate, which will benefit the nonprofit organization Leader Dogs for the Blind.
“The costume contest and parade are loads of fun,” said event chair Lion Gary Bennett. “We judge the entries and have prizes for best owner and dog lookalikes, best small breed costume and best large breed costume.”
Along with the costume contest and parade, attendees will have the chance to speak to vendors that provide services to dogs and their owners and can take advantage of event discounts.
The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the costume contest and parade, visit fsklions.org/canines.
