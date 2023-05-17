Maryland is known for its four seasons — winter, spring, summer and fall. But the Frederick County area actually has a fifth season. Carnival season. And this year, that wonderful season begins on May 23.
Carnivals are a summer tradition. Most have rides, some have parades, and all have great food. There's often free music entertainment featuring local bands playing everything from country and bluegrass to rock and, well, classic rock.
And carnivals give everyone a chance to help support their community and the region’s fire and rescue companies, as well as service clubs. Most of the carnivals are hosted by fire companies and are a major annual fundraiser for them.
The 2023 season kicks off May 23 in Carroll County with the New Windsor Fire Department carnival, followed by the opening of the Boonsboro Rescue Co. carnival in Washington County and the Gamber & Community Fire Co. in Carroll County, both opening May 26. The Thurmont Ambulance Co. kicks off the carnival season in Frederick County on May 30, followed by the annual Mother Seton School carnival opening May 31 and the 4 County Lions Club Community Carnival in Mount Airy opening June 5. The season wraps up the week of Aug. 14 with the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. carnival at Mount Tabor Park, "home of the big wooden slide."
In lieu of a carnival, Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department will again host a one-day craft beverage festival on Aug. 12 featuring local breweries, distilleries and wineries, and two evenings of a community festival with family-friendly activities on Aug. 11 and 12.
Also, instead of a carnival, the Union Bridge Fie Co. will host a Firemen's Festival from June 1 to 3, with a beer garden, silent auction, raffles, food, games and entertainment each night.
Area county fairs begin in July with the Washington County Ag Expo and the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. In August, it’s the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair and Maryland State Fair, and the season ends in September with The Great Frederick Fair.
For information on each carnival’s hours, nightly entertainment and other details, visit the sponsoring organization’s website or Facebook page, or visit The Frederick News-Post's online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
CARNIVALS
May 23-27: New Windsor Fire Department, 101 High St., New Windsor; nwfd10.org.
May 26 to June 3: Gamber & Community Fire Co., 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg, at the carnival grounds; gambervfd.org.
May 30 to June 3: Thurmont Ambulance Co. carnival, Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Drive, Thurmont; thurmonteventcomplex.com.
June 5-10: 4 County Lions Club Community Carnival, Fireman's Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy; 4countylions.org.
June 12-17: Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Inc., at the carnival grounds, 49 Memorial Drive, Taneytown; tvfc5.org.
June 19-24: Thurmont Firemens Carnvial hosted by Guardian Hose Co. at Thurmont Carnival Grounds, 123 E. Main St., Thurmont; guardianhose.org.
July 3-8: Manchester Volunteer Fire Co.; 3297 York St., Manchester, manchestervfd.org.
July 10-15: Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville; winfieldvfd.org.
July 17-22: Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue Inc., carnival grounds, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana; urbanavfd.com.
July 17-22: Reese Fire Co. Carnival, 1745 Baltimore Road, Westminster; reesevfc.org.
July 31 to Aug. 5: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy; mavfc.org
Aug. 7-12: Hampstead Fire Co. Carnival, Coppermine Pantherplex Parking Lot, Hampstead; hampsteadvfd.org.
Aug. 14-19: Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., at Mount Tabor Park, "home of the big wooden slide," 13616 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge; rrvfc@rockyridgevfc.com.
FESTIVALS
June 1-3: Union Bridge Fire Co. Firemen's Festival, Union Bridge Fire Co. carnival grounds, 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge; ubfc8.org.
Aug. 11-12: 3rd Annual Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival hosted by Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., carnival grounds; lvfd17.org. For tickets, visit MDTix.com or lvfd17.org.
July 15-22: Washington County Ag Expo and Fair, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro; agexpoandfair.org.
July 29 to Aug. 4: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, 700 Agriculture Center, Westminster; carrollcountyfair.com.
Aug. 11-19: Montgomery County Ag Fair, 501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg; mcagfair.com.
Aug. 24-27, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, and Sept. 7-10: Maryland State Fair, 2200 York Road, Timonium; marylandstatefair.com.
