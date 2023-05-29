Caroline Mayer will show her oil paintings featuring water and birds in the exhibition “Loving Nature” at NOMA Gallery throughout June.
The show runs from June 2 to 25, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. June 3 and an artist talk at 7 p.m. June 15 at the gallery, located at 437 N. Market St. in Frederick.
Mayer has long been known for her renditions of water, usually highlighting scenes from Greece, where she has travelled extensively. She will show some paintings of the Greek islands in “Loving Nature,” including new paintings inspired by a recent trip there, and will also feature scenes from Ireland, as well as closer to home, at Kent Island and Harpers Ferry.
Also in this exhibition will be her bird paintings, a genre Mayer has been exploring extensively for the past few years.
Mayer has shown artwork in Frederick since the mid-1990s, starting with an eight-year membership with TAG/The Artists Gallery, then with NOMA Gallery since it formed in 2015. She has had a solo show at the Delaplaine Arts Center and has shown her work at various juried exhibitions and venues over the years.
Exhibitions change monthly at NOMA. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 240-367-9770 for more information.
