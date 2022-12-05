Gather ’round at the Middletown Branch Library for holiday caroling and crafts on Dec. 10, featuring the music of accordion and banjo duo Carolen.
Carolen plays classical, Dixieland jazz, oldies from the turn of the century to the ’60s, show tunes, country Western, sing-alongs and dance music and has performed for the past 40 years.
