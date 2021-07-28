Live entertainment is back this season at the Carroll Arts Center. The Carroll County Arts Council announces its upcoming season of live music, dance and theater performances. Tickets are now available online.
“We are over the moon to finally have an in-person, dynamic season of live entertainment,” says CCAC executive director Judy Morley, “This year’s lineup is a mix of local favorites and fresh faces.”
The Arts Center is currently able to host events at full capacity. Face masks are not required for vaccinated visitors and are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors. Review all of the Carroll Arts Center’s current COVID-19 policies at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
Get event and ticket information for the season at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
SCHEDULEAug. 27, 2021: The Eric Byrd Trio
Sept. 18, 2021: Teelin Irish Dance Company
Sept. 24, 2021: The Fabulous Hubcaps
Oct. 9, 2021: Shenandoah Run
Oct. 23, 2021: Opus Music School Chamber Concert
Nov. 5-7, 2021: Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. (youth musical)
Nov. 20, 2021: Sharón Clark
Dec. 5, 2021: Sunday Night Big Band
Dec. 17 to 18, 2021: A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas with the Eric Byrd Trio
Jan. 17, 2022: “Struggle for Freedom” by Bright Star Theater (MLK Day performance)
Jan. 22, 2022: National Players present “A Raisin in
the Sun”
Feb. 21, 2022: “Aesop’s Fables” by Bright Star Theater (President’s Day kids show)
Feb. 26, 2022: Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra
March 11, 2022: Gaelic Mishap
March 12, 2022: Teelin Irish Dance Company
April 30, 2022: Kalinka Russian Dance Ensemble
May 14, 2022: Opus Music School Chamber Concert
May 21, 2022: Sagamore Band
June 10, 2022: A.J. Croce
