The Eric Byrd Trio, from left, Bhagwan Khalsa, Eric Byrd and Alphonso Young Jr., will perform music from the soundtrack of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Friday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

 Courtesy photo

Live entertainment is back this season at the Carroll Arts Center. The Carroll County Arts Council announces its upcoming season of live music, dance and theater performances. Tickets are now available online.

“We are over the moon to finally have an in-person, dynamic season of live entertainment,” says CCAC executive director Judy Morley, “This year’s lineup is a mix of local favorites and fresh faces.”

The Arts Center is currently able to host events at full capacity. Face masks are not required for vaccinated visitors and are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors. Review all of the Carroll Arts Center’s current COVID-19 policies at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies.

Get event and ticket information for the season at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.

SCHEDULEAug. 27, 2021: The Eric Byrd Trio

Sept. 18, 2021: Teelin Irish Dance Company

Sept. 24, 2021: The Fabulous Hubcaps

Oct. 9, 2021: Shenandoah Run

Oct. 23, 2021: Opus Music School Chamber Concert

Nov. 5-7, 2021: Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. (youth musical)

Nov. 20, 2021: Sharón Clark

Dec. 5, 2021: Sunday Night Big Band

Dec. 17 to 18, 2021: A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas with the Eric Byrd Trio

Jan. 17, 2022: “Struggle for Freedom” by Bright Star Theater (MLK Day performance)

Jan. 22, 2022: National Players present “A Raisin in

the Sun”

Feb. 21, 2022: “Aesop’s Fables” by Bright Star Theater (President’s Day kids show)

Feb. 26, 2022: Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra

March 11, 2022: Gaelic Mishap

March 12, 2022: Teelin Irish Dance Company

April 30, 2022: Kalinka Russian Dance Ensemble

May 14, 2022: Opus Music School Chamber Concert

May 21, 2022: Sagamore Band

June 10, 2022: A.J. Croce

