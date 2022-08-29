Alif Laila

Alif Laila will perform classical sitar on Oct. 8.

 Courtesy photo

The Carroll County Arts Council recently announced the Arts Center’s upcoming season of live entertainment featuring local, regional and national talent.

BrewHaHa Comedy Series — Every month, hilarious comedians take the stage in this new series on select Thursday nights at 8 p.m. Pipe the Side Brewing Company of Hampstead will host pre-show happy hours beginning at 6:45 p.m. This series is for ages 21 and up. Comedians will include Justin Schlegel, Camille Roberts, Franqi French and more to be announced.

