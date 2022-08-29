The Carroll County Arts Council recently announced the Arts Center’s upcoming season of live entertainment featuring local, regional and national talent.
BrewHaHa Comedy Series — Every month, hilarious comedians take the stage in this new series on select Thursday nights at 8 p.m. Pipe the Side Brewing Company of Hampstead will host pre-show happy hours beginning at 6:45 p.m. This series is for ages 21 and up. Comedians will include Justin Schlegel, Camille Roberts, Franqi French and more to be announced.
Leister Jazz Series — Returning to the Arts Center is The Leister Jazz Series with the Leister Quartet. These monthly concerts feature local musician Monte Leister and his quartet as they play a diverse repertoire of jazz classics and originals. Every concert features a guest musician.
Common Ground Downtown — CCAC is excited to announce a formal partnership with local arts nonprofit Common Ground on the Hill. Common Ground has rented the Arts Center for years to present concerts featuring acclaimed roots, bluegrass and Americana musicians. With the formation of the Common Ground Downtown series, these concerts will be a part of the Carroll Arts Center’s official live performance season.
Sunday Classics Series — These monthly concerts on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. feature acclaimed chamber musicians. Sunday Classics performers this season include nationally renowned pianist from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Lura Johnson, flute orchestra Flute Cocktail conducted by Linda Kirkpatrick, classical guitar from the Arabesque Duo, and more to be announced.
Tickets are available at carrollartscenter.org. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
“Our goal was to curate a diverse and eclectic season with wide appeal,” says CCAC executive director Lynne Griffith. “I’m incredibly excited and proud of our upcoming season.”
2022-2023 SEASONSept. 2: Justin Schlegel featuring Mike Aronin (BrewHaHa Comedy Series)
Sept. 10: Andy Bopp, Baltimore singer-songwriter
Sept. 18: Lura Johnson, BSO pianist (Sunday Classics Series)
Sept. 21: The Leister Quartet feat. Ian Hoke (Leister Jazz Series)
Oct. 8: Alif Laila, classical sitar
Oct. 9: Trio d’anches, woodwind trio (Sunday Classics Series)
Oct. 12: The Leister Quartet feat. Jay Fenner (Leister Jazz Series)
Oct. 13: The Lily Show & The Matthew Presentation (BrewHaHa Comedy Series)
Nov. 5: Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, bluegrass (Common Ground Downtown)
Nov. 6: Flute Cocktail, flute choir (Sunday Classics Series)
Nov. 16: The Leister Quartet feat. Dan Andrews (Leister Jazz Series)
Nov. 17: Camille Roberts (BrewHaHa Comedy Series)
Dec. 10: Walt Michael and Company, holiday concert (Common Ground Downtown)
Dec. 17 and 18: A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas
Dec. 21: Bob Cratchit and the Bookkeepers (Leister Jazz Series)
Feb. 4: Urban Artistry, hip hop dance
Feb. 11: The Seldom Scene, bluegrass (Common Ground Downtown)
Feb. 12: Arabesque Duo, classical guitar (Sunday Classics Series)
Feb. 15: The Leister Quartet, guest TBA (Leister Jazz Series)
Feb. 16: Franqi French (BrewHaHa Comedy Series)
Feb. 27: Mad River Theater: Freedom Bound (Common Ground Downtown celebrates Black History Month)
March 4: Teelin Irish Dance Company
March 10: Gaelic Mishap, Celtic rock
March 15: The Leister Quartet, guest TBA (Leister Jazz Series)
March 18: Guy Davis, blues guitarist (Common Ground Downtown)
April 22: Jazz Spectacular! (Leister Jazz Series)
May 5: Andrew Balio, BSO trumpeter (Sunday Classics Series – Special Friday night show)
May 17: The Leister Quartet, guest TBA (Leister Jazz Series)
Welcome to the discussion.
