The Carroll County Arts Council announces its upcoming season of live entertainment at the Carroll Arts Center, highlighting local, regional and national talent.
Headliner Series: An eclectic series of concerts from national and regional musical acts. Headliner performers this season include Baltimore legends like Andy Bopp and June Star, a holiday musical celebration from Motown & More, and punk rocker J. Robbins.
Sunday Classics Series: These monthly concerts on Sunday afternoons at 2pm feature acclaimed chamber musicians. Sunday Classics performers this season include nationally renowned pianist from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Lura Johnson, acclaimed Israeli cellist Amit Peled, David Kreider of Chamber Music on the Hill and others.
BrewHaHa Comedy Series: Every month, hilarious comedians take the stage in this new series on select Friday nights at 8 p.m. Pipe the Side Brewing Company of Hampstead will host a pre-show happy hour before every show at 7 p.m. This series is for ages 21 and up only. Featured comedians this season include 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel, Blaire Postman, Hayden Arrington and Jim Bryan.
Swingin’ Songs and Story Nights: Local musician Monte Leister hosts a series of concerts alternating between his namesake jazz group, The Leister Quartet, and his new Americana duo, Steel String Storytellers. The Leister Quartet entertains with a repertoire of classic and original jazz compositions and guest musicians; the Steel String Storytellers perform original songs inspired by small town life with a nostalgic mix of acoustic guitar, mandolin, and silky harmonies. A portion of the proceeds from each concert will benefit a local nonprofit.
Common Ground Downtown concert series: This partnership between the Arts Council and Common Ground Downtown presents roots, bluegrass,and Americana musicians. This year’s acts include The Weber Brothers, Bryan McDowell, and Walt Michael and Co.
In addition to these performance series, this season will also feature special live events like “The Nutcracker” with the Ballet Theater of Maryland, Teelin Irish Dance Company, and a Carroll Arts Center birthday celebration with the Kelly Bell Band.
Tickets are available at carrollartscenter.org. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Wesminster.
