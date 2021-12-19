The Carroll County Arts Council’s board of directors announces the selection of Lynne Griffith as the organization’s new executive director.
Griffith is a Carroll County resident with vast leadership experience as a nonprofit administrator. An accomplished musician, she has a passion for the arts, arts education and community engagement. Griffith recognizes the importance of team building and collaboration to create dynamic and synergistic partnerships throughout the county.
“I enthusiastically believe in the power of the arts to profoundly impact people and communities, and I relish the opportunity to make that happen,” Griffith says.
Griffith has already started her new position and is eager to fulfill the mission of this vibrant cultural institution.
The Carroll County Arts Council is at 91 W. Main St. in the renovated Carroll Arts Center, formerly the Carroll Theatre, in downtown Westminster. Visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.
