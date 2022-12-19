A boat docked in Carroll Creek for Frederick’s annual Sailing Through the Winter Solstice event was vandalized early Saturday morning. Later that day, the vandal identified himself to the event’s organizers, apologized and offered to pay for the boat’s damages, according to Peter Kremers, who chairs the event.
The News-Post obtained security camera footage that shows someone jumping onto a small boat decorated with glistening purple, green and white lights and pulling it down on its side, damaging the lights, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
After tipping the boat, the individual pulled himself out of the creek and joined a group of four other people who stood by and watched. The boat remained on its side with the lights dark as the video ended.
The “No Place Like Home” boat was designed with a “Wizard of Oz” theme. It depicts Dorothy’s ruby slipper and the Emerald City.
The damage to the boat wasn’t significant, Kremers said, although it took a tractor and a group of people to pull it out of the creek and take it to a shop for repair.
Later that day, Kremers said, he received a call from a young man who confessed to tipping the boat over. Then, in an hourlong meeting with event organizers and the boat’s sponsors, Kremers said, the man apologized and offered to cover the costs of the damages.
“I was impressed with his sincerity and him wanting to make it right,” Kremers said. “This was a split-second bad decision that this young man wants to fix.”
Sailing Through the Winter Solstice is an annual charity competition in which people can vote for their favorite boat by donating to the boat’s corresponding charity.
The event runs through March 4.
Kremers said the boat’s sponsor is Team Reeder of Long & Foster Real Estate.
According to the Sailing Through the Winter Solstice website, the boat’s charity is Team Hope, a Frederick-based nonprofit that helps underinsured or uninsured people pay for clinical breast exams.
The event website on Monday said the sponsors have raised $505.
Kremers said the sponsors of the boat were satisfied with the vandal’s apology.
Asked for comment, a sponsor of the Team Reeder boat wrote in a text message: “We have decided to let it go.”
“This thing doesn’t happen often and what is important is that this young man opened up,” Kremers said. “Everyone felt like this was a learning opportunity and we’re just going to move forward.”
Kremers expects the boat to be back in the fleet by the end of the week.
(2) comments
Classy response by L&F Team Reeder.
Ugly, but nice to see someone sober up and take responsibility. And nice of the organizers to accept that sincere apology.
