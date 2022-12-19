Boat vandalism
A boat docked in Carroll Creek for Frederick’s annual Sailing Through the Winter Solstice event was vandalized early Saturday morning. Above, the boat is on its side in the creek, before it was pulled out to make repairs.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

A boat docked in Carroll Creek for Frederick’s annual Sailing Through the Winter Solstice event was vandalized early Saturday morning. Later that day, the vandal identified himself to the event’s organizers, apologized and offered to pay for the boat’s damages, according to Peter Kremers, who chairs the event.

The News-Post obtained security camera footage that shows someone jumping onto a small boat decorated with glistening purple, green and white lights and pulling it down on its side, damaging the lights, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

jimracheff
jimracheff

Classy response by L&F Team Reeder.

Piedmontgardener

Ugly, but nice to see someone sober up and take responsibility. And nice of the organizers to accept that sincere apology.

