New Kinetic Art Placed in Creek
Davide Prete designed and built “We Rise by Lifting Others," which is being installed by Rotary members behind him.

 Bill Green

A lot happens along Carroll Creek, but its rotary club, along with several artisans and sponsors have been working hard to make sure there’s beauty inside the water, as well.

The Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade has had three new sculptures installed in place of three older ones. They were added to the creek on April 13 as part of a project that started three years ago.

