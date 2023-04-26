A lot happens along Carroll Creek, but its rotary club, along with several artisans and sponsors have been working hard to make sure there’s beauty inside the water, as well.
The Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade has had three new sculptures installed in place of three older ones. They were added to the creek on April 13 as part of a project that started three years ago.
The new sculptures, “New Blooming Life,” “We Rise By Lifting Others” and “Tranquil Dance,” replaced three other sculptures that had been there since March 2020. They each had a sponsor that paid artists to create them.
The sculpture designs were a collaboration between the artisans and the sponsors, according to Bernard Gouin, a member of the rotary club who chairs the project. He explained that the artists work with the sponsors to come up with a design, which is then submitted to the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek for approval. They then submit it to the City of Frederick, and official agreements were signed last fall.
Currently eight sculptures, which are up year-round, are in the Creek.
“It’s very much a collaborative process,” Gouin said. “It’s really exciting to see how it evolves.”
The sculptures all stay up for three years and go directly into the water. They are made mostly from stainless steel and Gouin said they tend to favor aluminum since it doesn’t rust. The sculptures obtain some color from heating the metal or painting directly on top of it, similar to a car.
Gouin said the sculptures go into the creek using water anchors and they are installed by a crane. The sizes vary but the club asks that they are not over 10 feet in height, and their weight is about 100 to 300 pounds.
All of the sculptures are placed about 100 feet apart.
The creek itself is a good buffer from them getting touched or vandalized, Gouin said. And since the art is designed to stay moving – kinetic means “something that moves in the wind” – Gouin said the art isn’t something that spectators should get close to.
“We are happy the community has embraced it so quickly and so well,” he said. “It encourages people to really fully enjoy Carroll Creek.”
Artisans are asked to be from an 80 mile radius, and the three new artists selected are Davide Prete designing “Blooming Life,” Kirk Seese designing “We Rise By Lifting Others” and Thomas Sterner designing “Tranquil Dance.” The sponsors are Dan Ryan, the Delaplaine Foundation and Karen and Wayne Six, respectively. All of the sponsors are Frederick based, Gouin said.
He said the artists were found through submissions and recruitment. He said it was important that they’d be willing to collaborate with the sponsor, which meant they wouldn’t have full creative control. They did encourage branching out with ideas with no all encompassing theme.
“Each sculpture is very unique and that’s what we were striving for,” he said. “Diversity and originality – and it’s peaceful, too.”
As an artist, Seese already had some familiarity with Frederick. He lived in the area for a year before he got married, and painted a mural for the Barbara Fritchie House. The Lutherville resident said mural painting had been his primary form of artwork, but he recently got into themed climbing walls which made him interested in sculpting.
“You’ve always got to hustle and look for new opportunities,” Seese said.
The sculpture he designed was cut from a quarter inch of steel. It has two males and two females holding up the word “Rise,” which is welded to a central post.
Seese said since the Delaplaine Foundation is very philanthropic the idea for the sculpture was “that our society is only as healthy as the least of us.”
“The more we lift each other up, the better we’ll be,” Seese said.
He worked with a welder and did his own spray painting using a rainbow theme. He said it took about two months to figure out the concept, the designs and the color choices, and then another six weeks getting the metal welded, assembled and painted.
“I’m really excited to see it installed,” Seese said. “The colors really pop when the sun hits it; it’s really vibrant.”
Since the sculptures rotate in and out on a three year basis, Gouin said they already have sponsors committed for 2024 and 2025.
“It bodes very well for the project.”
Laura Dukes has written for The Frederick News-Post since 2013 as both a freelancer and staff writer. She lives in the Ballenger Creek area with her husband, son and twin daughters.
