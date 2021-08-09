The Carroll Street Creative District Launch Party will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, with doors opening at 7 p.m. at McClintock Distilling Co., 35 S. Carroll St., in downtown Frederick. The purpose is to allow people to come together and dream about how the area can provide spaces at reasonable rents for artists, artisans, makers, vendors and all manner of entrepreneurs.
Much is already in the area with Carroll Creek Linear Park, buildings from Frederick’s industrial past, the Delaplaine Arts Center, Sky Stage, the Visitors Center and soon AARCH’s Heritage Center and more to come. The Frederick Book Arts Center is moving to their new space at the corner of Carroll and South streets, which inspired this neighborhood event.
East Street is often considered the primary entrance to the heart of the city now. The concentration and synergy of innovators increases vitality in a city, and if planned correctly, it will allow many to be able to afford to stay here, and this district can make Frederick an even better treasure than it already is.
George Koch, founder of Artomatic, will speak at the event, which is free and open to all ages.
For more information, contact Alan Feinberg at feinberg.alan2@gmail.com or 301-606-6717.
