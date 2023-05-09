Before the Choral Arts Society of Frederick heads overseas to perform at the official D-Day American Celebrations in Normandy and Paris, catch their show in their hometown. They will perform the show at 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 3 p.m. May 13 in the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater of Frederick Community College.
The Frederick Community College-based choir was chosen to represent the United States in the D-Day American Celebrations, and about 35 singers from the 55-member choir will be traveling from June 2 to 8 to represent the U.S. Lynn Straininger, CASF artistic director, said they were nominated and vetted by the organization Historic Programs, the official production company of the U.S. Department of Defense.
