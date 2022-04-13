The 72 Film Fest in Frederick is back for its 17th year and is looking for a host and acting talent to join its production team for this year’s festival.
Each year in the months leading up to the festival in September and October, the production teams create various online promos and film shorts to be shown before and during the festival. Check out previous work on the 72 Film Fest’s YouTube channel.
The 72 Fest team is looking for a host to be involved in collaborating with the production staff to help conceive, write and star in the promos and award night movie shorts. The host would help with hosting Launch Night festivities Sept. 22 and screening and award nights on Oct. 7-8.
The team is looking for a quality, experienced host who can think on their feet, has a good feel speaking in front of a live audience and is able to work well within a creative team. Experience in stand-up, improv or acting is preferred but not required. Experienced communicating on various social media platforms is highly desired.
For acting talent, experienced actors are welcomed, and a comfort level for improvising is highly desired. Experienced communicating on various social media platforms is a plus.
For tech help, the team is looking for someone with experience in making videos, as well as editing, camera and sound work and social media managing. If this type of creative atmosphere sounds like something you could add energy to, the 72 Fest team wants to hear from you.
If you are a total newbie but have a strong creative interest and would be ready to dive in, let us know as well.
Submit a headshot, along with a resume to staff@72fest.com. Casting call closes April 22.
Audition dates are in the works at a time and place to be determined in the Frederick area.
See 72fest.com for more details about the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.