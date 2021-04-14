“Clueless” and “Mean Girls” will be screened at the Troyce Gatewood & Partners Movie Nights at the Frederick Fairgrounds this weekend,
Gates open at 5 p.m. April 16, with the first film starting at 7 p.m.
A Saturday matinee of “The Lion King” will be screened at 2 p.m. April 17, with gates opening at 1 p.m.
“Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at 7 p.m. April 17, with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Personal parking spots will be available in front of the silver screen.
The fairgrounds are at 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. The drive-in entrance is at Gate 6. For tickets or more details, go to tgpmovienights.com.
