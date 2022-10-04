An estimated 100,000-plus people descend on Thurmont each fall for the annual Catoctin Colorfest, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals on the East Coast.
Indeed, it’s so large, it’s the only Frederick County festival with its own Wikipedia page.
More than 700 vendors set up shop, selling crafts, art, jewelry, household items and food during Colorfest weekend, which takes place every year on the second full weekend of October. This year, Colorfest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, rain or shine.
Colorfest began in 1963 with what started as a nature walk but quickly evolved into a juried arts and crafts festival featuring respected artisans from across the country, per Vickie Grinder, economic development manager for the Town of Thurmont. It acts as a fundraiser for the community, as fees for vendor spaces go back into the town via high school scholarships and donations to the Thurmont Food Bank, among other beneficiaries.
Craft vendors and food trucks — including lots of homemade goodies from Thurmont Ambulance Company and the Thurmont Lions Club — will be at Thurmont Community Park. Additional food trucks and vendors will set up along Frederick Road at Criswell Chevrolet, and The American Legion Post will host a beer garden.
Close to the bus dropoffs and pickup area is the Thurmont Main Street Center, which houses art and handcrafted jewelry by local artists.
Shuttle bus service is available throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to and from satellite parking lots.
Admission is free. There is a nominal parking fee at all parking locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.