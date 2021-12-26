The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society was one of 98 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.
CAP helps museums and sites improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of their collections and buildings. The society will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help CFHS prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.
“With funding from Collections Assessment for Preservation program, CFHS will be able to work toward the important goal of developing a long-range preservation [and] conservation plan for our collections and improve the preservation of the unique historic buildings in our care,” said Elizabeth A. Comer, Catoctin Furnace Historical Society president.
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Learn more at catoctinfurnace.org.
