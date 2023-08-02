Thanks to eight years of steady effort by the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, the rhythmic clanging of blacksmith hammers on anvils is once again a common sound in the old Catoctin Furnace industrial village.
At a traditional “first firing” event in May, 15-year-old amateur blacksmith Tanner Shorb lit the forge of a newly completed blacksmith shop that was built to 19th-century specifications next to the Museum of the Ironworker.
“It was an honor,” he said of the experience. “It was slightly challenging just because I wasn’t used to that type of coal forge, but it went really well.”
Delegate April Miller was in attendance for the firing. Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Senator Chris Van Hollen sent representatives from their offices.
Shorb, a Catoctin High School student who has practiced blacksmithing since he was 8 years old, was selected for the honor because he was the youngest of four blacksmiths who had forged ornate iron hinges that went into the construction of the new shop building.
Elizabeth Comer, the president of CFHS, said the project to return a blacksmith shop to the village after more than a century of absence came together with the help of many organizations and individual volunteers. Tens of thousands of dollars in grants were provided through the Rural Maryland Council. A Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area mini grant provided important tools for the shop.
Stephen Dill, the CFHS vice president, drew the plans for the heavy timber building and coal forge. He was inspired by blacksmith shops at the Carroll County Farm Museum, the Union Mills Homestead, and Colonial Williamsburg. He said historical experts from Colonial Williamsburg reviewed his design and agreed it was consistent with 19th-century blacksmith shops.
He said he wanted to bring a blacksmith shop to the village so visitors would be able to see live smithing demonstrations and walk away with “an appreciation for the amount of work it takes to make something out of steel or iron, so when they view historical items they realize it wasn’t just cranked out in a factory some place.”
Comer said that having a blacksmith shop is an important component of historical education about life in the village when the Catoctin Furnace was producing iron products in the 18th and 19th centuries.
“There had to be a blacksmith there all the time fixing broken wheels, shoeing mules and horses, and fixing bolts and machinery that broke. You had to have a blacksmith, at least one, probably two,” she explained. “Then we started doing the research and found not only did we have blacksmiths at Catoctin Furnace, but there were 16 of them [in northern Frederick County].”
She said the shop will be staffed with volunteer blacksmiths for all of CFHS’s major events, such as the Maryland Iron Festival and the Traditional Village Christmas. She believes volunteers will be there on most of the weekends of the summer when the neighboring museum is open and said visitors should check CFHS’ social media accounts for ongoing announcements. Smithing demonstrations for tour groups are available by appointment. The CFHS is also planning to host beginning blacksmithing classes for small groups in the near future.
Comer said she is really excited about plans to integrate blacksmithing classes into overnight visitor stays at the Forgeman’s House, CFHS’s historic Air B&B rental.
She said five years ago, the home was renovated with the addition of a modern kitchen and bathroom, but otherwise offers an authentic 1820s dwelling experience. She said the 30,000 artifacts that were recovered from the historic home during archeological digs informed the aesthetic choices made for the home.
Instead of a television, it’s supplied with historic dice and marble games. Guests sleep on reproduction historic rope beds and can make tea in a reproduction historic pot. There’s a transparent floorboard exhibit that allows guests to see what an archeological dig looks like.
“It’s just a really cool immersive stay that is not like your typical Air B&B at all, and people are loving it,” Comer said. “People are giving us five-star reviews and saying really cool things about being in this setting and learning from it.”
Iron products from the blacksmith shop are available for sale at the Museum of the Ironworker. The public smithing demonstrations are performed with the period-accurate forge and bellows, but Comer said the shop also has more modern equipment that enables the smiths to produce popular iron products in quantity.
“We want a blacksmith shop that is both historic and practical. We want to actually be able to produce things, not just show how it’s done,” she said.
She said hooks are the only items they can keep in stock at the museum on an ongoing basis, but the smiths have more elaborate pieces available for purchases at special events. The most popular items include Christmas bells, candlesticks, bookends, and picture frames.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
