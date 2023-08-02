Catoctin Furnace Blacksmith
Stephen Dill, a veteran blacksmith, works on a piece of steel in the forge at the Ironworkers blacksmith demonstration at Catoctin Furnace.

Thanks to eight years of steady effort by the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, the rhythmic clanging of blacksmith hammers on anvils is once again a common sound in the old Catoctin Furnace industrial village.

At a traditional “first firing” event in May, 15-year-old amateur blacksmith Tanner Shorb lit the forge of a newly completed blacksmith shop that was built to 19th-century specifications next to the Museum of the Ironworker.

 

