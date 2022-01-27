Since 2018, members of the hard rock band Caustic Casanova have one by one taken roost amongst the shadows of Frederick’s clustered spires and have swooped down like a squadron of rabid, rockin’ and rolling bats making their mark on the city’s local music scene and far beyond.
The band has been relentlessly trucking their original blend of what are at times epic heavy rock/metal/punk songs around the nation. Their inspired efforts, combined with an artful creativity in songcraft and kickass live shows, have garnered the band well deserved attention.
So listen on up, then go rock on out.
Starting at the College of William & Mary in Virginia in 2005, Caustic Casanova have left a trail of band members and broken equipment strewn across the country while enduring the woes of relentless rock touring and life in general, all on their way to finding Frederick as their home base.
The band has been releasing music and seriously touring since 2008 — and clearly spending some time honing their craft over the years. Between 2013 and 2018, Caustic Casanova released a trio of EPs for their Pantheon series, where the band paired original material with classics by bands Pentagram, the Melvins and Weedeater (check out the song “Glossolalia” from Pantheon Vol. 1 for a burner).
The band then signed with Magnetic Eye Records, who in October 2019 released Caustic Casanova’s acclaimed latest record, “God How I Envy The Deaf.” The release garnered two Wammie awards in 2020, one for Best Hard Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Song for “Filth Castle” (which does totally rock).
How is that for bona fides? City of Frederick, represent.
Caustic Casanova features Stefanie Zaenker (drums, vocals), Francis Beringer (bass, vocals), Andrew Yonki (guitar) and Jake Kimberley (guitar). The band first discovered Frederick while living in Virginia and playing shows at the now defunct Guido’s Speakeasy (Frederick’s former dive bar that hosted live, original music) around 2013. In 2017, guitarist Yonki moved to the city, followed by Zaenker and Beringer. Kimberly moved to Frederick in 2018 for work. While already involved in the local music scene, he was not in the band at that time.
“Francis and I decided we wanted to trade in D.C. for something smaller and decided to give Frederick a shot,” Zaenker said. “The historical nature of beautiful downtown Frederick, and its great food, drink and heavy music scene, all had to do with our move. We love it here.”
The band had seen Kimberly play with his former bands and they immediately thought of him first when they decided it was time to add a second guitar player. Kimberly’s talent and creativity appear to have made him a valuable asset to the band, where he seems like a natural fit live, completely shredding on guitar right along with what was already a very tight rhythm section.
While technically Caustic Casanova is a four-piece, and they try to play as many four-piece shows as possible, lately they have been touring and playing most of their live shows minus guitarist Andrew Yonki, who now lives in Upstate New York.
After ending 2021 with a beefy tour schedule in November and December (across what looked like nearly half the U.S.), Caustic Casanova took the holidays off and are now getting back to rehearsals and writing music.
The summer of 2022 will see the release of the band’s latest album out on Magnetic Eye Records and will feature some of Caustic Casanova’s most ambitious material to date — including a 22-minute song on side B — and will be the first full length recording featuring all four members. It also features some new instrumentation with keyboards and pedal steel on a few songs that the band is excited about.
Until then, the band plans to write new music, film music videos, and do some touring in the late spring and early summer. Caustic Casanova have also been confirmed for the Maryland Doom Fest at Cafe 611 in June.
The band’s unique sound comes from a shared — and intense — love of heavy music, while the individual band members also have eclectic tastes and different musical backgrounds.
“Ride in our tour van with us, and you’ll hear Swans, Radiohead, The Obsessed, AC/DC, Aphex Twin, Husker Du, Isis, Lee Morgan, Jesus Lizard, Jawbox, Loretta Lynn and Clutch all in the same day,” Zaenker said. “I started my musical journey as a marching percussion and jazz trumpet player in the middle school band,” he went on. “Jake and Andrew both picked up the guitar early and were in rock bands throughout their teenage years. Francis was inspired to pick up the bass in his late teens after hearing Rush for the first time.”
Zaenker says the band writes their songs organically and don’t ever set out to write a certain type of song. The result is something that always ends up being weird and unconventional.
“If it sounds good to us, we’re going with it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.