The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own will hold a free concert at the Weinberg Center at 3 p.m. March 27. This concert is part of the centennial celebration of The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own’s 100th Anniversary.
Pershing’s Own was formed on Jan. 25, 1922, by order of Gen. John J. Pershing. Gen. Pershing believed that bands played a vital role in troop morale and efficiency and was convinced that America needed a premier band to surpass those of Europe. Their mission is to provide musical support for the leadership of the United States, to include all branches of government, and to a wide spectrum of national and international events to connect the Army to the American people.
This is a free event, but tickets are required. Tickets are available online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
