Right in time for Arbor Day, the Frederick County Forestry Board and the Center for Coastal & Watershed Studies at Hood College have completed the Hood College Tree Walk.
The Forestry Board installed 14 tags on select trees on campus expanding the self-guided Frederick City Tree Walk, which centers on Baker Park. The campus tree walk highlights unique and large tree species, including four specimens that are Maryland Big Tree Champions.
“The tree walk is a wonderful cooperation supporting both Hood College and the Forestry Board’s goals of educating the public and increasing awareness about the importance and magnificence of trees” says Susan Simonson, project manager for Hood-CCWS.
The new black rectangular tags contain the common and scientific name of the tree species, as well as a QR code that, when scanned with a smart device, will connect the user to information provided on the Forestry Board’s website about each tree. Some trees are still adorned with older identification tags (rectangular tags from 1979 and circular tags from a 2007 tree inventory).
When the college first moved to its current location in 1915, Gertrude Apple, wife of the college’s first president, guided the species selection for additional trees. Since then, Hood has been growing an impressive and diverse collection of specimens.
Additional information about the history of campus trees is available at hood.edu/discover/about-college/hood-campus-trees.
Visitors are encouraged to walk the grounds of campus for the self-guided Tree Walk. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org/tree-walks for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.