Help celebrate businesses in downtown Frederick with three upcoming ribbon cuttings.
Magpie Fibers
10:30 a.m. May 6
154 N. Market St., Frederick
Dami Hunter, who celebrated the opening of her flagship store Magpie Market just one year ago, is eager to open a second location across the street. Magpie Fibers will offer their namesake hand-dyed fibers, in addition to all things yarn and fabric. Hunter plans to bring internationally-respected instructors to offer fiber arts education, and this new location will showcase the modern creativity and artistry that Magpie Fibers is known for. Details at magpiefibers.com.
—
Lily’s Loft
1 p.m. May 7
22 E. Second St., Suite B, Frederick
Owner Marybeth Fossett's mantra is to acknowledge that our thoughts play a powerful role in shaping our reality. She helps her clients release, relax and restore by practicing reiki, meditation, and yoga and stretching in a private setting. She will be celebrating a one-year anniversary ribbon cutting in May. Details at lilysloftfrederick.com.
—
Citizens Ballroom
Noon June 18
2 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Citizens Ballroom is located in one of the cornerstone buildings in the heart of downtown Frederick. The former bank has been lovingly renovated to its original glory by owner Kate Ansari and is updated for its new life as a celebration space right in the middle of town. Details at fetewell.com/citizens-ballroom.
