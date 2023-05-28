Summer Concerts Start (copy)
A scene from the 2022 Summer Concert Series in Baker Park.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Celebrate Frederick recently announced its 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup. This free series of musical performances has become a summer tradition in Frederick, offering a variety of genres for all ages, with shows every Sunday from June through August at the Baker Park Bandshell from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

While each series performance is free to the public, the Summer Concert Series Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items, such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas, are preferred and appreciated.

