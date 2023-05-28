Celebrate Frederick recently announced its 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup. This free series of musical performances has become a summer tradition in Frederick, offering a variety of genres for all ages, with shows every Sunday from June through August at the Baker Park Bandshell from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
While each series performance is free to the public, the Summer Concert Series Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Nonperishable items, such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas, are preferred and appreciated.
There will also be a Summer Concert Series 50/50 Raffle at every concert. Your raffle ticket purchase supports Celebrate Frederick’s mission to “nurture a strong sense of community through the coordination of special events in The City of Frederick.”
The Joe Falero Band has played live Latin music since 2000. Representing the Latino Community in the DMV, the group plays Salsa, Mambo, Cha Cha Cha, Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue, Guajira, Boogaloo, Plena, Bolero and Latin Jazz.
ZZ-KC sponsored by Woodsboro Bank, Tribute to ZZ Top
For two decades, ZZ-KC has toured coast-to-coast, performing at some of America’s most renowned venues and events, sharing the stage with such greats as BB King, 38 Special, Foghat, and more. Based out of Kansa City, ZZ-KC is the nation’s longest-running national touring tribute to the amazing ZZ top.
Best Kept Soul is a world-traveled, established dance and performance band. The Wilmington, Delaware-based group’s core sound is based on R&B grooves, but their repertoire encompasses everything from rock/pop and reggae/afro-beat to hip-hop and Motown. With great vocalists and superb musicianship, Best Kept Soul packs the experience and sound of decades of great music.
U.S. Navy Band Commodores, Jazz
Jazz is America’s music. The U.S. Navy Band Commodores is one of the Navy’s premier jazz ensembles and have performed big band jazz for the nation for over 50 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.
Elikeh uses elements of Togolese rhythms as a foundation for exploration into American-influenced blues, funk and rock to produce danceable Afropop tunes. They have released three albums and one EP. Elikeh’s music has no borders but rather explores global themes and personal odysseys.
The Breakaways, Alt Rock/Pop
The Breakaways have over 4,000 gigs under their belt, have performed in all 50 states, as well as more than 40 countries, and have sold thousands of albums. They have also opened for, recorded with and written songs alongside countless music industry legends.
In Too Deep is a four-piece pop, rock and emo cover band from Baltimore. Blending Pop2K radio hits with pop-punk anthems and modern rock classics, In Too Deep is a high-energy band for people who are looking to dance and sing-along all night long. They have brought high energy party vibes to stages across the Delmarva region since 2016.
The VI-Kings perform songs from the Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Credence, Dylan, Eagles, Petty, Byrds, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Motown and more. There’s a reason that this music has endured through the decades. It is joyous, fresh and as relevant today as it was when first released.
Rays of Violet, Grateful Dead Tribute
Rays of Violet is the finest Grateful Dead tribute in Frederick. This American rock tribute will have you vibing out to some of Dead's hits from the late '60s to early '90s. This genre of psychedelic rock music traces back to the hippie culture of San Francisco and is sure to take you on a journey.
Troy Engle & Southern Skies, Contemporary Bluegrass
Troy Engle & Southern Skies is a five-piece contemporary bluegrass band. The group has played everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to bluegrass and country festivals across North America. Engle has written bluegrass hits with Dixie and Tom T. Hall and has composed music for TV shows.
Mark Bray & the Steel Soul Cowboys, Country
Mark Bray & the Steel Soul Cowboys are an upbeat, full four-piece band that brings a mix of today’s country and yesterday’s favorites. Playing the regional music scene for the past 10 years, Steel Soul Cowboys bring a well-polished show, perfect for all ages.
The Players Band, Ska/Reggae
The Players Band was founded in 1999, influenced by the infectious rhythms and horn heavy ska sounds originating in Jamaica in the late 1950s. After over 20 years and more than 500 shows, Baltimore’s ska ambassadors continue blending the best Jamaican ska and reggae with American rock 'n' roll.
