Frederick County will celebrate its official founding on June 10 with the 275th Anniversary Jubilee, being held from 3 to 10 p.m. at Utica District Park.
On June 10, 1748, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to create Frederick County from a portion of Prince George’s County, which took effect in early December of that same year. The Jubilee Celebration marks the passing of that legislation with all-day activities for all ages at the park.
The Jubilee will be organized into several activity areas corresponding to key areas of focus: agriculture, business and economy, communities and education, foundations and tourism, the outdoors, government and transportation, and “Looking Forward, Today & Tomorrow” (the main stage).
The event is free to attend and will include many family-friendly activities like face painting, a petting zoo, Touch a Truck, a visit from Frederick County Public Libraries’ Bookmobile and more.
The Gettysburg Generals and the Keystone Baseball Club of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will play a 19th-century afternoon baseball game. The first 275 guests to attend the game will receive a free 275-themed commemorative baseball.
Live music performances will take place throughout the day, as well as a live DJ and Light the Night dance party in the evening. Musical performers include The Dirty Middle, Sol y Rumba, and Mike Kuster and the Catoctin Cowboys. Key 103/106.9 the Eagle’s street team will also be on hand, broadcasting live throughout the afternoon.
Sky Elements, of Dallas, Texas, will illuminate the night’s sky over Utica District Park during a synchronized drone show to end the Jubilee Celebration.
The show will feature 150 drones.
The drone show will begin at 9:20 p.m. and will run for approximately 15 minutes. The show viewing area will be located by the main stage. In the event of severe weather, the drone portion of the event will be rescheduled to the following day, June 11, at the same time.
Food will be for sale throughout the event from B-Dub’s Island Soul, Dop Pizza, Husky Hut Coffee Company, Kotei Kids “Organic” Shaved Ice, La Parada, Pop-Up Poutine, Snowball Waterfalls and Traditional Authentic Mexican Food.
Commemorative merchandise will be available for giveaway including 275-themed sunglasses and key chains, while supplies last.
The event will be held rain or shine at Utica District Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Road, Frederick. For more information, visit frederickcountymd.gov/275jubilee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.