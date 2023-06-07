Frederick County, Maryland

Frederick County will celebrate its official founding on June 10 with the 275th Anniversary Jubilee, being held from 3 to 10 p.m. at Utica District Park.

On June 10, 1748, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to create Frederick County from a portion of Prince George’s County, which took effect in early December of that same year. The Jubilee Celebration marks the passing of that legislation with all-day activities for all ages at the park.

