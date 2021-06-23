Celebrate Frederick formally announced Wednesday it's hosting a free firework display at the Frederick Fairgrounds at dusk July 4.
Before the fireworks, 99.9 WFRE and Celebrate Frederick are partnering with Showtime at the Drive-In for the Parking Lot Party, a drive-in style concert. Tickets are $50 per car.
Debbie Williams and the Open Road Band are kicking off the performances at 5 p.m. with a range of music styles like country, rock and pop classics. The Nathan Bartgis Band will perform at 6:15 p.m. The native West Virginian has hits like “Coming Home” and “Cold and Lonesome.” Craig Campbell, the talented “under the radar” country star, will close the night at 7:45 p.m. His single “It’s About Time” put him back in the country music scene, according to organizers.
There will also be concessions from Grilled Cheese Please!, In10se BBQ Catering and Concession, Renzi’s Wood Fired Pizza and Sno-Belles Shaved Ice and Soft Serve. People 21 and older must bring a valid ID in order to enjoy beverages from Flying Dog Brewery, wine and sangria.
