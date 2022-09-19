National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the contributions and influence Hispanic Americans have had on the culture and history of the United States. To help celebrate, the Carroll County Arts Council and the Carroll County Local Management Board for Children, Youth, and Families are presenting free community events at the Carroll Arts Center.
The Hispanic Heritage Film Festival will take place on Sept. 24 with a screening of “In the Heights” at 1 p.m. and “The Motorcycle Diaries” at 7:30 p.m.
The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop in “In the Heights,” where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the like-able, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.
The inspiring biopic “The Motorcycle Diaries” traces the youthful origins of Che Guevara’s revolutionary heart, when a 23-year-old Guevara (Gael García Bernal) and a friend, Alberto (Rodrigo de la Serna), pile onto a motorcycle to travel across South America. Over the course of eight months and 8,000 miles, what starts as a lark becomes a profound journey of discovery, not only of themselves but of a continent filled with infinite sorrow and infinite hope. Ernesto and Alberto discover an affinity for humanity within themselves and a determination to change the world.
Admission to the film events is free with no tickets required.
