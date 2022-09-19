National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the contributions and influence Hispanic Americans have had on the culture and history of the United States. To help celebrate, the Carroll County Arts Council and the Carroll County Local Management Board for Children, Youth, and Families are presenting free community events at the Carroll Arts Center.

The Hispanic Heritage Film Festival will take place on Sept. 24 with a screening of “In the Heights” at 1 p.m. and “The Motorcycle Diaries” at 7:30 p.m.

