Celebrating Juneteenth with a Community Day for Action
The Frederick County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold Community Day: Community Empowered Through UNITY — A Call to Action from 1 to 5 p.m. June 18 at Staley Park, 11 W. Tenth St., Frederick. This event is free and open to the public.
Community Day is a collaboration of diverse community organizations seeking to raise awareness about services and opportunities, provide information and resources for the well-being of the community, and encourage "action." Attendees will receive information in the areas of health and wellness, physical and mental health, education, economic development and political awareness and involvement. More than 30 organizations are scheduled to participate. See dstfcacmd.org for a full listing of participating organizations.
In addition to services provided by each organization, free or discounted transportation is available to Community Day at Staley Park through United Way of Frederick County's Ride United transportation program. For additional information, visit uwfrederick.org/rideunited. There will also be a shred truck (located in the parking lot of North Frederick Elementary School), food trucks, music and periodic speakers — including County Executive Gardner and Mayor O'Connor, who have prepared proclamations for The Frederick County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Community Day for creating a positive change in our community, uniting organizations of shared values and encouraging positive action.
The event will feature voter registration, health and wellness screenings, educational opportunities, and economic planning resources. The first 75 attendees that receive a COVID vaccine or booster will receive a gift card.
For more information on Community Day or The Frederick County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, visit dstfcacmd.org.
—
Juneteenth: From Enslaved to Emancipation
Join Monocacy National Battlefield in celebrating Juneteenth at 11 a.m. June 19 with a walk through history.
This ranger-guided walks is approximately one mile and will take about an hour and a half. It will begin at the Best Farm, tour stop 1, 5106 Urbana Pike. From there, the group will walk to the area that housed at least 90 enslaved individuals in the 1800s, then onto the junction where the U.S. Colored Troops enlisted Black men to fight in the Civil War.
This program will focus on the history of those who were enslaved on these historic properties, how they lives, and the ways they sought freedom.
See nps.gov for details.
—
African American Historical Association of Western Maryland hosts Juneteenth Celebration
The African American Historical Association of Western Maryland announces its first Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at the historic Rockland Estate, 9030 Sharpsburg Pike in Fairplay. Festivities will commence at 11 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.
Programs and events for the day include a Nathan Richardson re-enactment of Frederick Douglass, Janice Greene re-enactment of Harriet Tubman, Tim Hodges re-enactment of Martin Delaney, Doug Dobbs re-enactment of John Brown, an Authors’ Showcase, historians onsite, Jean Libby presents the story of Rev. Thomas W. Henry, music and more.
Various tents will be set up to include a voter registration area, authors and historians, re-enactors, crafts and jewelry, and light refreshments will be available for purchase. Whistle Punk Farm food truck will be onsite.
“Our mission is to celebrate and to keep the stories alive about African American history in Western Maryland” said Ron Lytle, event organizer and chairman of the African American Historical Association of Western Maryland. “The African American community in our region has a rich history that we would like to share with this inaugural event.”
Admission is $35 per family of four, $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for college and high school students, free for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Learn more at aahawmd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.