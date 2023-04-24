Throughout the world on the first of May, people celebrate the coming of summer with revelry to wake up the Earth from its winter slumber and induce it to fertility by singing, dancing, waving ribbons or hankies, clashing sticks, carrying wands or garlands of green and the ringing of bells.
In Shepherdstown, this will be celebrated on April 29 with activities originating from some of the traditional British May customs. All are invited to celebrate with music, dancing and such revelry as will occur.
The May Day occurs at around 8 a.m. on the McMurran Lawn where the maypole will be set up after the sun rises. Those who are curious can watch for the revelry about town, as dancers and musicians gather and get ready for the noonday celebration.
Musicians, dancers, actors, poets, maidens dressed in spring attire and merry revelers of all sorts are invited to participate. Be part of the magic as the town welcomes the spring with this beautiful annual celebration.
This year’s celebration will be called together by the Shepherdstown Piping Collective on the steps of McMurran Hall. They will perform several tunes and then lead everyone to the Maypole. Ladies in White will perform a dance with colorful flags and Laura First will MC the celebration with a Welcome to the May and introduce the activities.
The May Orchestra will play tunes for dancing, including Selinger’s Round, a dance which dates back over 400 years and is sometimes called “The Beginning of the World,” which will be taught so everyone can participate. The Padstow Horse will be sung the Morning song led by Terry Tucker and a group of singers and all are invited to urge the horse in his antics by singing the chorus.
Cake maidens will be serving pieces of the Morris cake for good luck and fertility in the coming year.
Poems will be read, including one to honor Shepherdstown’s Arbor Day Celebration, read by Mayor Auxer, to dedicate a new tree to add greenery to the village.
The ribbons of the Maypole will be prepared and 24 dancers will be invited to weave the ribbons of the large, 22-foot tall Maypole, while smaller audience members are encouraged to weave the ribbons of the children’s pole. Those not included in the weaving will be invited into a lively spiral dance to envelop the celebration in joy and magic during this special rite of spring.
The celebrate runs only about one hour, from start to finish. For more information, see smad.us or call Joanie Blanton at 304-263-2531 or email upperpotomac@gmail.com.
