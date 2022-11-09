Gaithersburg celebrates and honors Native American Heritage Month in November with educational presentations and programs.
Native American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich cultural traditions and proud ancestry of Native Americans and recognize the vital contributions they have made and continue to make to the art, history, traditions and diversity of our society.
Native American Heritage Week (Nov. 23 to 30) was first recognized in 1986 during the Reagan administration and was expanded to Native American Heritage Month in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush. American Indian Heritage Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of November in Maryland.
Native and indigenous people have significantly contributed to the rich fabric of history and culture we celebrate in our community. The Native American community makes up 2.9 percent of the population in the United States, with the 2020 Census indicating that a little less than one percent of the City’s population identify themselves as American Indian or Native Alaskan, up from .5% in 2010.
The U.S. government officially recognizes 574 tribes in the contiguous 48 states and Alaska. In Maryland, there are residents who represent these Nations as well as some of the more than 500 tribes from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The Nation most closely associated with the boundaries of today’s Montgomery County are the Piscataway. The city of Gaithersburg acknowledges that the Piscataway Indian Nation continues to maintain a relationship with the lands and waters and acknowledge that we are uninvited visitors on Indigenous lands. The state of Maryland officially recognized the Piscataway Conoy Tribe and the Piscataway Indian Nation in 2012.
During November, stop by to see the Native American Heritage Month Educational Display at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. The Piscataway Conoy tribes called Maryland home before European settlers arrived. Explore the history of Maryland’s native lands with an educational exhibit featuring the Sugarloaf Regional Trails, point of interest and historical information. This is free and open to the public.
The exhibit “Indigenous People in Our Area: Past and Present” is on view from Nov. 9 to Jan. 15 at the Community Museum and is also free. The Community Museum partnered with M-NCPPC, Montgomery Parks Archaeology Program to present a display exploring Indigenous life in Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.