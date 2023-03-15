Celebrate Nowruz with 300 million people worldwide from noon to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Islamic Society of Frederick.
Nowruz, the Iranian/Persian New Year, has been celebrated by communities for over 3,000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea, the Balkans and South Asia. This secular holiday celebrates the new year during the spring equinox and has its origins in the religion of Zoroastrianism (predating Christianity and Islam).
