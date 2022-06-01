Pride Month

Celebrate Pride Month at a slew of events around Frederick County.

The Frederick Center will host a slew of events this month — and a bit into July — to celebrate Pride Month throughout Frederick County.

• Frederick Pride Adult Prom — 7 to 11 p.m. June 3 at Frederick Social

• Wine Tasting: Red, White, and Rose — 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 at Spin the Bottle

• Sand n’ Surf Drag Bingo — noon to 3 p.m. June 5 at Idiom Brewery

• Queer Open Mic — 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 at Olde Mother Brewing

• Drag Queen Story Time — 2 p.m. June 18 at Sophie and Madigan’s Playground

• Sober Tea Dance — 5 to 9 p.m. June 19 at Dublin Roasters

• Frederick Pride Interfaith Service with guest preacher/author Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, author of “Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity” — 11 a.m. to noon June 25 at Grace UCC

• Blow Your WOD — 8 to 10 a.m. June 25 at CrossFit Gym

• Night Out at the Keys — 5 to 9 p.m. June 29 at Nymeo Field

• Youth Pride Party (18 and under only) — 5 to 9 p.m. July 10 at Dublin Roasters

