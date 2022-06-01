The Frederick Center will host a slew of events this month — and a bit into July — to celebrate Pride Month throughout Frederick County.
• Frederick Pride Adult Prom — 7 to 11 p.m. June 3 at Frederick Social
• Wine Tasting: Red, White, and Rose — 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 at Spin the Bottle
• Sand n’ Surf Drag Bingo — noon to 3 p.m. June 5 at Idiom Brewery
• Queer Open Mic — 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 at Olde Mother Brewing
• Drag Queen Story Time — 2 p.m. June 18 at Sophie and Madigan’s Playground
• Sober Tea Dance — 5 to 9 p.m. June 19 at Dublin Roasters
• Frederick Pride Interfaith Service with guest preacher/author Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, author of “Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity” — 11 a.m. to noon June 25 at Grace UCC
• Blow Your WOD — 8 to 10 a.m. June 25 at CrossFit Gym
• Night Out at the Keys — 5 to 9 p.m. June 29 at Nymeo Field
• Youth Pride Party (18 and under only) — 5 to 9 p.m. July 10 at Dublin Roasters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.