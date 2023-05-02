Rockwell Brewery will host the grand opening of its new Riverside location this weekend, from May 5 to 7. The brewery’s second location boasts nearly 14,000 square feet of space at Riverside Tech Park in Frederick.
Perhaps the best part is the owners’ commitment to regularly host live music in the space.
Voodoo Rocks will kick things off at 7 p.m. May 5, as the first live music in the new space. Rockwell will also be releasing new beers on tap that day, and Dop Pizza and The Garage will be onsite from noon to 8 p.m.
Music will continue throughout the weekend with the Curley Brothers performing from 7 to 11 p.m. May 6 and, lastly, Sunday Funday with Flatfoot Sam will start at 3 p.m. May 7.
For the health-minded, Straight Shot Training will host a free group workout on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m.
Rockwell Riverside is located at at 8411 Broadband Drive in Frederick.
