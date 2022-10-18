Get ready for scares when the Scary-Tale Endings film series returns to the Carroll Arts Center. Celebrate spooky season with a classic horror film every night the week of Oct. 24 to 28. The week ends with a late-night screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Tickets for the Monday through Thursday films are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up. “Rocky Horror” tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up. Get tickets and more information at carrollcountyartscouncil.org, or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
‘Dracula’ — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
The dashing, mysterious Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi), after hypnotizing a British soldier, Renfield (Dwight Frye), travels to London and takes up residence in an old castle. Soon, he begins to wreak havoc, sucking the blood of young women and turning them into vampires. When he sets his sights on Mina (Helen Chandler), the daughter of a prominent doctor, vampire-hunter Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan) is enlisted to put a stop to the count’s never-ending bloodlust. 1931, NR.
‘Scooby-Doo’ — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Two years after a clash of egos forced Mystery Inc. to close its doors, Scooby-Doo and his clever crime-solving cohorts Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) and Velma (Linda Cardellini) are individually summoned to Spooky Island to investigate a series of paranormal incidents at the ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot. 2002, PG.
‘Friday the 13th’ — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Crystal Lake’s history of murder doesn’t deter counselors from setting up a summer camp in the woodsy area. The fresh-faced young people — Jack (Kevin Bacon), Alice (Adrienne King), Bill (Harry Crosby), Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) and Ned (Mark Nelson) — pay little heed to the warnings of locals and soon find themselves stalked by a brutal killer, struggling to stay alive against a merciless opponent. 1980, R.
Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise. 2017, R.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 10 p.m. Oct. 28
When Brad and Janet’s (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) car breaks down, they take shelter at the mansion of the bizarre Dr. Frank-n-Furter (Tim Curry). Don those fishnets and stiletto heels and brush up on your “Time Warp” steps for this annual late night screening of the cult classic. Fans with the best get-ups will be awarded special prizes. Pre-packaged audience interaction kits can be ordered in advance for $5 and picked up at the door. The kits contain all the props needed to interact with the movie, and a card explaining when to use them. Outside props will not be permitted. Patron Passes are not accepted for this film. 1975, R.
