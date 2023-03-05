The City of Gaithersburg, in partnership with The Peterson Companies and rio, will host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade at 10 a.m. March 11, which meanders down Grand Corner Avenue at rio, located near I-370 and Washingtonian Boulevard.
Following the parade, stay for festive live music and family fun throughout the rio lakefront.
Free parking is available in three garages along Washingtonian Boulevard.
Dozens of units will march in the parade, including Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands, school groups, fire trucks, equestrian units, service organizations, characters and more. Sally and Tom Marchessault, longtime city volunteers and 2020 Distinguished Residents, will serve as this year’s grand marshal. The parade will be emceed by Carolyn Muller, director of parks, recreation and culture.
For more information, call 301-258-6350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.