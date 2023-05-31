When Sarah Prammawat attended the first Thai Water Festival in Frederick, she was immediately transported back to being 5 years old, growing up in Thailand.
Memories of the Thai New Year celebration were conjured by the smells of traditional Thai street food, the array of colorful costumes, the sounds of traditional music and the roar of crowds watching Thai boxing.
“It absolutely evoked those nostalgic feelings,” Parammawat said of the Frederick event.
And Prammawat, now one of the event’s organizers, hopes people in Frederick will be able to experience those same happy memories of the Thai Water Festival, too, with this year’s event on June 3 at Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The inaugural Thai Water Festival was held in 2019 and hosted by the Asian American Center of Frederick. Prammawat said it was the brainchild of Jittisak Phakam, owner of Sumittra Thai Cuisine in downtown Frederick.
“There’s a growing population of Asian Americans or Asian immigrants [in Frederick], but the Thai population is quite small,” she said. “He felt that he wanted the community to know a little bit more about our culture.”
Prammawat said Phakam wanted to start an event to thank Frederick for welcoming him and his family into the community.
The result was the Thai Water Festival, or Songkran. Parammawat said the festival usually celebrates the new year from April 13 to 16, however, with unpredictable weather in Frederick, organizers decided to move it to June. Moving the date also gave them an opportunity to book traditional Thai vendors, who would usually be busy in April for their event.
After a successful first year, organizers were hoping for an even bigger turnout in 2020 but instead took a little break, along with the rest of the world. Prammawat said AACF executive director Elizabeth Chung helped to spearhead the event and continues to be a great supporter.
The Frederick festival tries to emulate “what you would see if you would go to a traditional Thai Water Festival,” Prammawat said.
The Thai Water Festival in Frederick opens at 10 a.m. for guests to start milling around, then the morning will officially kick off with a parade featuring Thai instruments and what Prammawat describes as a “yodeling” while they walk. People are encouraged to walk or dance with them.
“Usually they parade around the village or around the temple as a celebration of this new year, for thanking the heavens for good crops, good rainy seasons and good harvests,” Parmmawat said. “It’s also a time where they take the time to cleanse, so water is a huge theme of the festival.”
Guests will also see sand pagodas, which are temples made of sand. As a way to give back, people will bring sand back to the temple, resulting in the building of the pagoda.
“The theory behind that is that temples are usually surrounded by sand,” she said. “And when you leave, you take all the sand with you on your clothes and on your shoes. This is a time to replenish. That’s really the theme of New Year: to rebirth, cleansing, replenish.”
Another aspect visitors will see is the cleansing of the Buddha. Traditionally, visitors will sprinkle clean or scented water over Buddha statues to represent purification and good fortune.
“People can go and cleanse the Buddha by taking water in a small cup and pouring it [over the statutes] from head to toe,” she said.
In addition to a showcase of Thai boxing, as well as kids activities, no good festival can be without traditional foods. Thai food lovers will be able to eat traditional street foods that are hard to find, such as khanom khrok, a Thai coconut pudding.
But for Parmmawat, the best thing about Frederick’s Thai Water Festival is how welcoming the larger Frederick community has been in embracing Thai culture.
“To see the community so welcoming of learning and understanding our history, it’s all so refreshing,” she said.
