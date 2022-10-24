Join the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation this holiday season to celebrate the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.
Free tickets to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony are awarded through an online lottery, which opened on Oct. 25 and closes at 10 a.m. Nov. 1. To enter the lottery, visit recreation.gov and click “TICKET LOTTERY,” or call 877-444-6777. Lottery applicants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 8.
This year’s event marks the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. President Calvin Coolidge celebrated the first National Christmas Tree Lighting in 1923. Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, this American tradition features musical performances and the official ringing in of the holiday season.
The public can see the National Christmas Tree and the 58 trees decorated by states, territories and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Nov. 30: National Christmas Tree will be lit for the 100th time
Dec. 2: The National Christmas Tree area opens to the public.
Dec. 11: CBS Network will broadcast the National Christmas Tree Lighting special at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.