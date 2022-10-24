The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2021.

 Courtesy photo

Join the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation this holiday season to celebrate the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

Free tickets to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony are awarded through an online lottery, which opened on Oct. 25 and closes at 10 a.m. Nov. 1. To enter the lottery, visit recreation.gov and click “TICKET LOTTERY,” or call 877-444-6777. Lottery applicants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 8.

