Centro Hispano de Frederick, a local nonprofit that works with new immigrants and limited English-speaking Frederick County residents, invites the community at large to come to its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.
The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick featuring Hispanic culture, food, music, traditional costumes, songs and dances.
Entertainment will include performances by Mariachi Imperio (music from Mexico), Kasandra Cultural Center Dancers (Argentinian Tango), Grupo Folklórico Maravillas de México (dance), Venezuela Danza y Tambor (dance), Jaleo Arte Flamenco (Flamenco dance), Fundación Socio cultural Diablada Dancers (Bolivian dance) and more.
Food options will include Sabor de Cuba, The Paella and Tapas Place, La Carrets (Tacos and Tortas), La Parada Nica Style (food from Nicaragua and Costa Rica) and others.
More than 30 arts vendors will be onsite from a variety of Latin American nations, as well as local small businesses.
Free activities for children will also be available.
For more than 15 years, Centro Hispano de Frederick has been helping immigrants in Frederick succeed. From conducting English, citizenship and women’s empowerment classes to sponsoring summer STEAM classes for students and enrichment events for seniors, Centro has played a crucial role in helping our neighbors from other countries prosper.
