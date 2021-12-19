The City of Gaithersburg presents “Celebrating Wildlife,” an art exhibit featuring fauna ranging from tiny insects to some of the largest creatures on Earth.
The exhibit is on display through Jan. 30 at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required, and social distancing and limited capacity protocols are in place.
This exhibit was juried by painter and Gaithersburg Police Officer John Duke and photographer George Smith and features the work of 20 artists. Chosen artwork includes photography, oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, colored pencil, graphite drawing and printmaking.
Exhibiting artists include Judy Anderson, Michael Brown, Howard Clark, John Duke, Hiral Joshi, Carol Leo, Timothy Lynch, Sheryl Massaro, Mary Paul Barnaby, Jean Phillips, Scott Roberts, Elizabeth Steel, Angela Suggs, David Terrar, Caroline Thorington, William Waller, Deborah Walmer, Richard Weiblinger and Freddi Weiner.
This exhibit also features six photographs in memoriam from Michael Kuchinsky, a retired professor of international politics and a semi‐retired Lutheran clergyperson from Derwood. He was formerly a member of the Gaithersburg Camera Club and the Rockville Art League.
For more information, call 301-258-6394 or email artgalleries@gaithersburgmd.gov.
Red Flamingo? Without that description it looked more like a snake biting a Vulcan's (or Elf's) ear.
