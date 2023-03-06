This is not your mother’s Irish band. Blending fiddle, guitar, bass, harmonica, bodhran and drums with unsurpassed vocals, the Baltimore-area Celtic rock band Gaelic Mishap will put on a rollicking concert of old favorites and modern hits to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at 8 p.m. March 10 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.
Formed in 2010, Gaelic Mishap features seven musicians who span generations, each bringing a unique musical influence to popular traditional and contemporary Irish music. The band takes pride in their ability to entertain a diverse fanbase, from family-friendly festivals to the rowdy pubs of Baltimore, where Irish music thrives.
comment
Might have to check them pout since Barleyjuice broke up and doesn't play there anymore.
