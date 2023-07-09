The Chambersburg Fire Museum holds many memories plus more than 200 years of Chambersburg’s fire protection history. For the team of volunteers who manage the museum at 441 Broad St., it is a labor of love as they reach out to community to share the treasure the museum is.
Currently, the museum is holding a fundraiser to replace the windows of the former firehouse, which was active as the Cumberland Valley Hose Company from 1900 to 1975.
Prior to the 1980s, fire departments in the Chambersburg area were one of the first to be recognized by the color of the engine. Locally, the Junior Hose Company had yellow engines. The Cumberland Valley Hose Company had robin-egg blue engines, and the Goodwill Hose Company had red. Today, engines are not as distinctive.
In addition to showing off the fire trucks, the museum has an exhibit that allows visitors to place a fire call and see the process used from 1904 to 1989. There is an 1850 fire hose cart from the era of the 1864 burning of Chambersburg. Some items such as the leather buckets, date back to the previous century. More memorabilia relates to the tradition of the Cumberland Valley Firemen’s Parades, held from 1903 to the present day.
The museum is open for tours by appointment. To schedule a tour, call 717-263-5872. Advance calls will help ensure a tour, but volunteers do their best to accommodate, even day-off requests. The museum is free, with donations accepted but not required.
Through fall, Chambersburg Fire Museum worked with other fire organizations and individuals to show a variety of apparatus in the parking area opposite the Museum and along Broad Street.
The Chambersburg Fire Museum is an experience for all ages.
Aug. 6 — 1941 Peter Pirsch Tiller, Junior Hose and Truck, Chambersburg PA and 1968 Seagraves Aerial, owner Al Mich
Aug. 20 — 1971 Mack, Newville PA and 1916 American LaFrance, Newville PA
Sept. 10 — featuring 1969 American LaFrance, Suffolk Volunteer Fire Co., Rockland, New York
Sept. 24 — featuring 1957 Mack, Mt. Union PA; 1931 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg PA; and 1941 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.