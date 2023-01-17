Charles Ross is sort of a one-man TV and movie pop-culture version of CliffNotes.
He has a knack for taking movies and TV shows, such as “Avengers,” “Stranger Things” and “Lord of the Rings,” and condensing them into a hilarious one-hour show, complete with signature quotes and props.
He’ll perform three distinct shows this weekend, one on each of the aforementioned titles, at New Spire Arts in downtown Frederick.
Ross started staging one-man shows out of necessity. He needed a job.
“When you come out of university, that place where you don’t have to worry about making a living, that’s exactly what you’re met with when you get out into the real world,” the 48-year-old said during a phone interview from his home in Victoria, British Columbia.
“I was stuck in Canada trying to find anything to do for work and going across the country from one place to another.”
He had some friends who were trying their hand at one-man shows. They were inexpensive to stage and produce and only required one person to cast: themselves. He thought about writing one about his life but figured at 23 he didn’t have enough life experience that could sustain a show. Instead, he looked to what other people his age might be interested in and landed on “Star Wars.” It was 2001, and because the prequels were coming out at that time, he wanted to ride the publicity that was already built in.
His stripped-down version paid homage to the earlier films.
“I think it kind of harks back to the analog way that the original ‘Star Wars’ films worked. They weren’t all dependent on special effects to overshoot the acting — or lack thereof. It was just sort of kind of concentrating on that,” he said.
It became such as success that Ross decided to use the template to write and produce additional one-man shows. In 2004, he staged “Lord of the Rings,” which did even better than “Star Wars.”
In 2018, he wrote “Pride and Prejudice” because of his lack of gender diversity (most of his shows had featured “guy nerds,” as he put it). He landed on the 1995 TV miniseries version of “Pride & Prejudice” that starred Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth.
“It’s almost like every other story has used Lizzie and Darcy as their model for fill-in-the-blank,” he said, using Princess Leia and Han Solo in “Star Wars” as one example.
He had to do a lot of cutting and condensing for his “One-Man Avengers.” His show is based on the second half of the 2019 film “Avengers: Endgame”
His most recent show is based on the Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” Ross said TV shows are harder to re-create as one-man shows because they keep evolving as more seasons come out.
Ross pokes fun at the originals in all of his shows, but it comes from a place of love, he said. “Sometimes, it’s just the ridiculousness of it. I think it’s obvious because with ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Lord of the Rings’ or ‘Avengers,’ I’m standing there in a pair of black overalls pretending to be all these things. It’s like a mad mechanic or a crazy 8-year-old kid doing this.”
Ross doesn’t find performing one-man shows difficult and said, for him, it’s all about the connection with the audience.
“It’s really about trying to share your love for something with people. You’re preaching to the choir, right? You’re not having to find new audiences — not usually, when you’re doing this kind of show. In so many ways, it’s just a joy to find those people that share the same kind of love of something that I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.